The Julio Jones era is officially over in Atlanta.

On Sunday, the team agreed to trade the Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for draft compensation. Jones reportedly approached the team about a trade earlier this offseason. Several teams reportedly showed interest, though the Titans won out.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was among those who posted heartfelt messages in the wake of the trade.

“No player has impacted my career as much as Julio Jones. The best WR in the league the past decade! Wishing him continued success in Nashville. Not sure who I’m going to play cards with on the flights home now. Thank you for all you did for Atlanta and for being such a great teammate!” Ryan wrote on Instagram.

Ryan, 36, has been with the Falcons since the 2008 season. He was joined in Atlanta by Jones in 2011, when the Falcons selected the Alabama wide receiver at the top of the NFL Draft.

For a decade, Ryan and Jones formed one of the best QB-WR duos in the league. Now, Jones will look to form a duo with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Ryan, meanwhile, will look to further develop his relationships with Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.