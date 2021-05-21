There’s 1 Betting Favorite To Trade For Julio Jones

Trade rumors involving Julio Jones have surfaced this week due to the latest report from Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. He reported that the Atlanta Falcons “would like to” deal Jones this offseason.

Jones has been the best player on the Falcons for nearly a decade. Over the course of his career with the franchise, the All-Pro wideout has made 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The trade market for Jones should be active considering he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. On the other hand, there may be some teams hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal due to his age and recent injuries.

NFL insiders haven’t guaranteed that a Jones trade will materialize this offseason. However, there’s already an odds-on favorite to land him via trade.

The latest odds from SportsBetting.ag have the Baltimore Ravens as the favorites to acquire Jones. As of right now, they have +275 odds.

Right behind the Ravens are the San Francisco 49ers with +300 odds.

Julio Jones next team odds via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/o9Md63jGGK — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 21, 2021

It’s safe to say Lamar Jackson would be very much okay with Julio Jones making his way to Baltimore.

The same cannot be said for the players in Atlanta’s locker room. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan recently spoke to the media about what Jones has done for his career.

“He’s probably impacted my career more significantly than any other player,” Ryan said. “And I’ve been really fortunate to be around him for as long as I have.”

Jones’ future will remain a trending topic in the NFL until the Falcons make a final decision. If he’s traded to a title contender, that could completely change the landscape of the league.