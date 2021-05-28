There’s A New Betting Favorite In Julio Jones Sweepstakes

After telling the world that he’s leaving the Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones is going to be traded sooner or later. Now the question has emerged who the betting favorite is to land the seven-time Pro Bowler.

According to the PointsBet sports book, the New England Patriots have emerged as the new betting favorite for Julio Jones. Per NBC Sports, their odds have recently jumped from +700 to +150 to land him.

The Patriots aren’t overwhelming favorites to land him though. Coming in at a close second are the Tennessee Titans with very strong +200 odds – up from +1000 earlier this week.

In a tie for third-best odds are the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at +500. The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers have +800 odds.

Next Team Julio Jones Plays A Snap For🏈 -Patriots: +150 (Was +700)

-Titans: +200 (Was +1000)

-Niners: +550 (Was +450) Will he end up with Bill Belichick?pic.twitter.com/HYL3s709l8 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 27, 2021

In an impromptu interview with Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed earlier this week, Julio Jones revealed that he’s all but out of Atlanta. Glossing over the consequences of doing so, speculation quickly ran rampant.

Reports soon emerged that Jones asked for a trade a while ago and that the Falcons are actively seeking trade partners.

ProFootballTalk noted that a trade could become more viable this coming Wednesday. It’s possible we’ll quickly learn exactly who had the best offer on the table for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Will Julio Jones be traded to the New England Patriots? Who would you bet on Jones getting traded to before the 2021 season?