There’s Trade Speculation Swirling For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been a member of the Atlanta Falcons for his entire NFL career, but could that change heading into the 2021 season?

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have been receiving trade calls for their All-Pro wide receiver.

Jones, 32, is a five-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He continues to play at an elite level, though the Falcons could opt to move in a new direction. However, the NFC South franchise is unable to trade Jones until after June 1 due to cap reasons.

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Falcons have reportedly planned on bringing back Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan. However, Atlanta’s cap situation is a rough one, so perhaps a trade involving Jones is possible.

Atlanta has the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which is set to begin on Thursday night.

If the Falcons are going to consider trading Jones, maybe they’ll be tempted to take tight end Kyle Pitts in the first round.