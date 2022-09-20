Kyle Pitts Was Asked If He's Starting To Get Frustrated

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Entering the season, Kyle Pitts was expected to be a focal point of the Atlanta Falcons' offense.

Through two games, it hasn't happened. Pitts has only four receptions for 38 yards on 10 targets in Atlanta's first two contests, losses to the Saints and Rams.

Despite the modest role he's had so far, Pitts is not showing any signs of discontent.

“It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” he said, via ESPN. “Could go farther. So I’m not getting frustrated.”

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts only found the end zone once as a rookie but still produced 1,026 receiving yards on 68 catches with Matt Ryan as his quarterback.

So far, he has yet to find that connection with Marcus Mariota.

“I’m not going to coaches and yelling. I’m not going to Marcus and yelling,” Pitts said. “It is what it is. It’s a long season.”

Pitts will look to break out this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.