Julio Jones has played his last snap for the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to Tennessee.

The Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. They sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Let’s be honest: that’s an absolute steal by the Titans.

As Jones now heads to Tennessee, he still has Atlanta on his heart. He sent the city and the Falcons a four-word message via Instagram on Tuesday: “Forever I’ll love Atlanta.”

Jones had spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Atlanta. It’s understandable he’s going to miss not only the city, but the Falcons’ fans. Take a look.

The Titans’ addition of Julio Jones can’t be understated. Tennessee may now have the best three-headed offensive attack in the NFL. Jones joins star receiver A.J. Brown and bulldozer running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans have give some of the AFC’s top contenders plenty of challenges over the years. They always seem to have a top-notch defense, and the offense has improved year-by-year ever since quarterback Ryan Tannehill beat out Marcus Mariota for the starting gig.

Tannehill should have his best season yet later this year. Teams won’t be able to zero in on Brown and double team him anymore. If they do, that’ll leave Jones in one-on-one battles, and we know how those end.

The Titans could be a trendy Super Bowl pick this upcoming season, thanks to the Jones addition.