Look: Old Kyle Pitts Tweet Is Going Viral On Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2 on the season without tight end Kyle Pitts contributing much as a receiver.

On Wednesday, Pitts missed practice due to a hamstring injury. We should know more tomorrow and Friday about his availability for Sunday.

In the meantime, an old tweet of Pitts' is going viral. It happened back in March when there were rumors of the Falcons trading for Deshaun Watson.

"It's about to get scary in Atlanta," Pitts wrote.

If Pitts has to miss time because of an injury, things will indeed be a little scary for the Falcons' offense.

Through four games, Pitts has registered only 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns. Still, his presence on the field is something defenses have to account for.

We'll see if Pitts will be able to play in this weekend's showdown with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are 2-2, and the winner will be in first place in the NFC South.