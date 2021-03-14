Look: The Falcons’ Tweet About Drew Brees Is Going Viral

This afternoon, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL. Since the news became public, tributes have been pouring in.

One of the more interesting sendoffs comes from the Atlanta Falcons, one of the biggest rivals of the New Orleans Saints, where Brees spent the last 15 seasons. During that run, Brees was a thorn in the side of Falcons fans and countless Atlanta defensive players.

With that being said, the Falcons’ official tweet to Brees makes perfect sense. It was appreciative, but only to an extent.

“We thank you [Drew Brees]. But we won’t miss you,” the tweet reads, along with an accompanying video of Brees competing against the Falcons over the years.

Overall, Brees beat Atlanta a lot more than he lost to them during his time as Saints quarterback. We bet there are not many Falcons fans sorry to see him go.

He did help make the Falcons-Saints rivalry special though, so as NFL fans in general, we’ll miss him in those games.