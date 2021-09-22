Matt Ryan Has Bold Comment About Falcons’ Playoff Chances

When an NFL team starts the season 0-2 it generally means they’re not a playoff-caliber team, barring a miracle. Matt Ryan is banking on that miracle.

The Atlanta Falcons fell to 0-2 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ryan led an impressive second-half comeback before Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled away in a 48-25 final score.

The good news is the Falcons showed some life in their Week 2 game. The bad news is that there’s no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL. Regardless, Ryan is keeping an optimistic outlook.

Ryan told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Tuesday that he’s not ready to give up on the 2021 Falcons just yet. It’s a long season. Atlanta has plenty of time to right the ship.

“Seventeen games,” Ryan said when asked why he’s not down after the 0-2 start, via CBS Sports. “You can throw all the old stats out. With that extra game, none of those rules apply that were there before. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got 15 games to go. I think we’re a young team that made strides from Week 1 to Week 2. We need to continue to make strides as we go into Week 3. If we can do that, I really feel like we’ve got enough weapons and the right people that we can correct this thing and get it moving in the right direction.”

It’s way too early to rule the Falcons out of the playoff picture.

Atlanta has a winnable game this Sunday versus the New York Giants. One win could be all the momentum the team needs to go on a run.

As long as Matt Ryan is under center, the Falcons will almost always be a threat.