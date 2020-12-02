Matt Ryan Has Message For Cam Jordan Before Sunday’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons are getting set for their second game against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Ahead of the game, Falcons QB Matt Ryan had a message for Saints star pass rusher Cam Jordan.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ryan joked about facing Jordan on Sunday. He said that he respects Jordan but joked that he hopes he doesn’t see Jordan too much during the game.

“I have great respect for him and a lot of appreciation. Hopefully, we won’t see each other too much on Sunday,” Ryan said.

Of course, Cam Jordan spent a lot of time getting to know Matt Ryan in their first meeting just two weeks ago. Jordan sacked Ryan three times and hit him several more in the Saints’ 24-9 win over the Falcons.

Cam Jordan has made a mini-career of sacking Matt Ryan. In 19 games against the Falcons, Jordan has 21.0 sacks, 36 QB hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

But the Falcons offensive line held up well for Ryan in their Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They allowed just one sack in a 43-6 win – their most dominating performance of the season.

We’ll find out on Sunday if the Falcons offensive line has turned the corner or not. If they haven’t Cam Jordan and Matt Ryan might be seeing each other a lot this weekend.

