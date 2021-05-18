Matt Ryan Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

In bypassing drafting a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick this year, the Atlanta Falcons seemingly expressed their faith in longtime starter Matt Ryan.

Instead of taking Justin Fields or Mac Jones, the Falcons elected to give Ryan another weapon, selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. It doesn’t seem like the team has any intention of jettisoning Ryan, who turned 36 on Monday, any time soon.

On his end, Ryan is giving no indication he has any plans of hanging up his cleats, saying on Tuesday morning that he believes he has plenty left in the tank.

“If you play well long enough you know these things come up … I still believe I am playing really well and have a lot of good football in front of me,” Ryan said, via Tori McElhaney of The Athletic.

The Falcons went 4-12 in 2020, their worst record in seven years. Ryan, however, was his typical self, completing 65% of his passes for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With Pitts being added to a core of weapons that also includes Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones (if Atlanta doesn’t trade him), Ryan has plenty to work with in 2021. Atlanta also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as its new head coach, another indication that the team should be strong on offense once again.