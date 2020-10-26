Matt Ryan Makes His Thoughts On A Trade Extremely Clear

The Atlanta Falcons fell to 1-6 on the season after yet another heartbreaking loss, this time to the Detroit Lions. And as the Falcons’ loss total increases, so do the odds that Matt Ryan has played his final games for Atlanta.

There have been persistent rumors that Matt Ryan is being eyed for a trade ahead of the deadline in eight days. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys or even New England Patriots could probably use a veteran talent like Ryan to get them through their current patches.

But Ryan is making it clear that he isn’t thinking at all about being traded. He stated that he wants to be in Atlanta and hopes he’s allowed to stay.

“I don’t worry about noise outside of our building…” Ryan said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case.”

Matt Ryan has been the Falcons’ starter since day one of his rookie season in 2008. He’s missed only three games in his career and is Atlanta’s all-time leading passer, as well as a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP.

But Atlanta is only 15-24 since 2018, and recently fired head coach Dan Quinn as well as GM Thomas Dimitroff. With Matt Ryan turning 36 next season, it’s hard to imagine their replacements will want to keep him as their QB.

Atlanta may and probably will keep Ryan past the trade deadline and through the end of the season. But it’s increasingly looking like his days with the Falcons are numbered.