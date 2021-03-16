Look: Matt Ryan Reacts To Drew Brees’ Retirement Decision

Drew Brees announced his retirement on Sunday, marking the end of his Hall of Fame career with the New Orleans Saints. He was so impactful on and off the field that even his rivals couldn’t help but congratulate him on the way out.

On Monday, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a sincere message for Brees on Instagram. Despite their rivalry on the field, they had a ton of respect for each other.

“Twice a year, for 13 years, I knew I was going against one of the best to ever do it,” Ryan wrote. “Drew not only raised the play of his teammates, but his rivals as well. Congrats on a hell of a career and best of luck in retirement.”

Ryan was involved in plenty of shootouts against Brees, so he knows just how prolific the Saints quarterback was over the past 15 years.

Missed this yesterday, but Matt Ryan weighs in on Drew Brees retiring pic.twitter.com/SLAuNM4BUY — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 16, 2021

That’s a classy post from Ryan.

Ryan wasn’t the only quarterback from the NFC South that posted a farewell message for Brees on social media.

Tom Brady took his thoughts to Twitter on Sunday, tweeting “Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next.”

As for what’s next, Brees will work as an analyst for NBC. That job will allow him to stay close to the game of football.