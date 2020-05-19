Matt Ryan Reacts To Tom Brady Joining The NFC South

Matt Ryan doesn’t have pleasant memories playing against Tom Brady. But with Brady’s decision to join the Bucs, what was once just a bad nightmare has turned into a reality for the Falcons quarterback. Ryan will now face Brady twice a year as the two veterans compete in a loaded NFC South Division.

Brady and Ryan aren’t the only elite quarterbacks within the NFC South. The legendary Drew Brees is back to lead a Saints team which many consider a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Meanwhile, the Panthers picked up former New Orleans backup Teddy Bridgewater. There’s no question the NFC South is the best quarterback division in the NFL.

Ryan’s prepared for the tough challenge, though. The Atlanta quarterback is battle-tested and ready to go toe-to-toe with Brady, Brees and the rest of the division.

The Falcons’ signal-caller also has faith in the Atlanta defense in regards to Brady. Ryan recently shared his thoughts on Brady joining the NFC South during SportsCenter on Tuesday morning:

“It didn’t get any easier in our division, for sure,” Ryan said, via 247Sports. “They’re solid. Tampa’s defense was really tough. They add Tom, who’s such a consistent and great player. The division’s going to be a battle every week. Our defense is going to have their work cut out for them, that’s for sure. It’s tough but I think any time you get those division games late in the year, it gives you a chance to either make up ground, or separate yourself. That’s what we’re going to need to do that time of the year.”

Atlanta has a good enough roster to make the playoffs this upcoming season.

But Brady and Brees have other plans.

The NFC South Division is going to be an absolute slug-fest in 2020.