Matt Ryan Reveals His True Reaction To Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

The NFC South’s quarterback play went from great to elite this off-season. Falcons QB Matt Ryan just can’t seem to catch a break.

In a division already headlined by Ryan and Saints QB Drew Brees, the NFC South added another stellar veteran signal-caller. Tom Brady is the new quarterback of the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. No. 12 left New England after 20 seasons to sign a two-year deal with the Bucs.

No one could’ve predicted how insane this off-season ended up being. But here we are. The Falcons, who previously seemed poised to earn a wildcard berth out of the NFC, now have a major challenge on their hands.

Ryan and Brady will go toe-to-toe twice a year for the next two seasons. The Falcons QB has finally broke his silence on how he reacted to Brady’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay during the off-season.

“I was like, you’ve gotta be kidding me, the Bucs, c’mon man,” Ryan told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM, via 247Sports. “Come on down to the NFC South. I kind of, when I heard he wasn’t going back to New England, in my head I’m thinking, man I feel like it’s going to be the Bucs. It might be a good fit. I think they’re moving on from Jameis (Winston), have an opening, have a good defense, good wide receivers. Sure enough my gut was right, he ended up down there. It’s going to be a tough division for sure, but it’ll be fun. Paying against the best is always fun and a great measuring stick of where we’re at.”

We’re certainly looking forward to the Ryan-Brady battles this season.

Of course, Brady will always have the upper-hand thanks to the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super LI.

But Ryan can return the favor this season by keeping Brady and the Bucs out of the playoffs.

Ryan and the Falcons have to wait until Week 15 to play Brady and the new-look Bucs this season. The NFC South division foes play each other twice in the last two weeks of the regular-season.