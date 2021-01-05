Matt Ryan Shares A Message For Atlanta Falcons Fans

The 2020 season was one to forget for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. The team had its worst campaign in seven years.

Despite his team’s 4-12 record, Ryan performed well, throwing for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Now he awaits to see what his future is with the franchise.

This afternoon, Ryan released a message on Twitter thanking Falcons fans for their support and vowing to be back in the playoffs in 2021.

“Thank you, Falcons fans for the support in an unprecedented season,” Ryan wrote. “Not the result we were looking for but I’m more determined then ever to be playing this time next year!”

Thank you, Falcons fans for the support in an unprecedented season. Not the result we were looking for but I’m more determined then ever to be playing this time next year! #RiseUpATL — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) January 5, 2021

While this year’s Atlanta team probably wasn’t good enough to make the postseason, they could have notched a few more wins. The Falcons blew multiple games in heartbreaking fashion.

“There’s been a lot of chances that we’ve had that we didn’t capitalize on and our story could be a lot different had we done that,” Ryan told the team’s official website last week.

While the Falcons’ draft position (No. 4 overall) puts them in position to possibly take a quarterback, they might not be able to move on from Ryan just yet. The former league MVP is under contract through 2023 and carries a massive cap hit for next season, which might make him tough to trade.