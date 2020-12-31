Matt Ryan Sums Up The Falcons’ Disappointing Season

Without question, this has been a disappointing season for quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s 4-11 record doesn’t tell the whole story.

Atlanta experienced a number of heartbreaking, and in some cases, inexplicable defeats throughout the year. There was the debacle in Dallas in Week 2, another blown lead against the Bears the following week, Todd Gurley’s end zone blunder in a loss to the Lions and recent last-minute losses to the Chargers and Chiefs.

Speaking with the team’s official website this week, Ryan acknowledged the reality that this season could have turned out a lot better than it has.

“There’s been a lot of chances that we’ve had that we didn’t capitalize on and our story could be a lot different had we done that,” Ryan said.

On a positive note, this season is almost over, and the Falcons are looking at a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team will also have a new head coach and general manager in 2021.

Ryan almost assuredly will be back. He’s put together a solid season (4,316 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) at age 35, is signed through 2023 and has a massive cap hit for next year.

Hopefully for his and the team’s sake, 2021 has some better results.