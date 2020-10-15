Matt Ryan Was Asked About His Future With The Falcons

At 35 years of age, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has more playing years behind him than in front of him. With his Atlanta Falcons off to an 0-5 start and now looking for a new head coach, there’s speculation that his time could be up.

But Ryan doesn’t appear to be concerned at all by that possibility. Speaking to the Falcons website, Ryan said he doesn’t think about it. He stated that he’s just focusing on the next game and the 11 left they have to play this season.

“I don’t worry about it, I understand where everyone is coming from, I understand where I’m at my career,” Ryan said. “But I also believe in compartmentalizing things and focusing on what’s in front of us this week and the job that I have to do. We’ve got 11 ball games to go this season and we’ve got to find a way to get some wins and get back in the mix. That’s where our mindset has to be at.”

Despite his team’s 0-5 start, Matt Ryan has been having a solid if unremarkable year. He’s completed 63.2-percent of his passes for 1,472 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions so far.

Arguably the biggest culprit in Atlanta’s 0-5 start has been its defense, which ranks near the bottom in all categories. But that may not matter even if the Falcons turn it around.

Matt Ryan discussed a number of topics today: -What DQ meant to him/his career

-His reaction to #Falcons owner Arthur Blank's comments on his future in Atlanta

-What his focus is moving forwardhttps://t.co/JP5BhdTPi4 pic.twitter.com/UbBfGErRrA — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) October 14, 2020

Atlanta is on pace for a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. There are going to be some very appealing QBs available.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance – all of them could be the new Atlanta head coach and GM’s pick.

Ryan is currently one of the highest paid players in the league. That huge cap number could lead Atlanta to do what the Ravens did with Joe Flacco: Draft his successor, keep him as the starter, and wait for him to struggle before handing the reins to the rookie.

Will 2020 be Matt Ryan’s last year as the Atlanta Falcons starter?