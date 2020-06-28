Matt Ryan Was Asked To Name The Best QB In The NFC South

Who’s the best quarterback in the NFC South?

The division is probably the most-loaded QB division in the NFL. You’ve got Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater lined up behind center heading into the 2020 season.

Brady is certainly the most-accomplished of the four. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay in free agency.

But is Brady currently the best quarterback in the NFC South? Ryan was asked to give his pick earlier this week. He gave an honest response.

“I think currently, yeah, I’ll go with myself,” Ryan told Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

Ryan was also asked to give a win total prediction for his Falcons team in 2020. He initially declined to give an answer.

“I can’t do that, I’m going to get roasted for it,” Ryan said.

The Falcons quarterback then gave a prediction, though. He has Atlanta winning 12 games in 2020.

Ryan’s team is coming off a disappointing season in 2019, but the Falcons have made some notable additions – including Todd Gurley – and head into 2020 with high hopes.

Atlanta is set to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons are coming off a 7-9 season.