Mike Greenberg Says 1 Team Should Trade For Matt Ryan Now

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t currently on the trading block. However, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes there is one team in the AFC that could use the former MVP’s services.

During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Greenberg advocated for the Indianapolis Colts to pull off a trade for Ryan this season.

The Colts have looked sharp on defense, but the offense has looked anemic with Phillip Rivers under center. Last weekend, the veteran signal-caller had 243 passing yards and two interceptions.

“If Matt Ryan was on the Indianapolis Colts by the end of this season, they’d look like a Super Bowl team,” Greenberg said. “They’re missing one piece, and that one piece is the quarterback of the Falcons right now.”

.@Espngreeny thinks the Colts need to trade for Matt Ryan immediately. "If Matt Ryan was on the Indianapolis Colts by the end of this season, they'd look like a Super Bowl team. They're missing one piece, and that one piece is the quarterback of the Falcons right now." pic.twitter.com/tsqjr2tIZG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2020

Ryan has three years remaining on his contract after this season. The dead cap hit for the Falcons would be $49 million if he was released next offseason, so the odds of that happening are extremely low.

Atlanta is one of three winless teams in the NFL right now. At this rate, the Falcons could be in the sweepstakes for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

If the Falcons are ready to embrace a rebuild, then finding a trade partner for Ryan makes sense. Unfortunately, it’ll be tough to find a suitor willing to take on Ryan’s deal.

