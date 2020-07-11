NFL Analyst Suggests 5 Teams For 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert wants out of San Francisco. Which teams would be the best landing spot for the talented back?

Raheem Mostert was relatively an unknown prospect prior to the 2019 season. Given the Niners’ depth at running back, Mostert was expected to be sitting third or even fourth on the depth chart. But injuries opened the door for Mostert, who took advantage of the opportunity.

The 49ers RB ran for 772 yards and eight touchdowns on just 137 carries last season. His value skyrocketed after a 29-carry, 220-yard and four-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Now, after the 49ers failed to compensate him for his value this off-season, Mostert has demanded a trade.

Which team would be the best landing spot for the 49ers RB? Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes the Atlanta Falcons are the ideal fit for Raheem Mostert.

“In his last eight games, which includes the playoffs, Mostert proved he could carry a significant load, logging double-digit rushing attempts in each matchup,” Moton wrote on Bleacher Report. “If the Falcons feel the need to preserve Gurley, they can split touches between him and a tailback capable of sharing the lead role.”

Other landing spots Matt Miller mentions are Chicago, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Moster heading to the Bucs could boost an offense already expected to be one of the best units in the NFL this season.

One important note, though – if Raheem Mostert does get traded, it’s highly unlikely he plays with an offensive line as talented as San Francisco has.

Of course, there’s always the possibility Mostert and the 49ers work things out. But money will be the primary talking point. It’s clear San Francisco isn’t willing to pay Mostert top dollar.