NFL Analyst Thinks 1 Team Is Sitting On “Gold Mine” In Upcoming Draft

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade on Friday afternoon all but confirms that the first three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will be used on quarterbacks. That’s great news for the Atlanta Falcons since they own the No. 4 overall pick.

Atlanta could use the fourth pick on a top-tier prospect, like Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. There’s also a chance that ownership decides to draft Matt Ryan’s successor with that pick, such as Mac Jones from Alabama or Justin Fields from Ohio State.

NFL analyst Matt Miller is very excited to see what Atlanta’s front office chooses to do with that premium pick. He believes the Falcons are sitting on a “gold mine” if they don’t want to take a quarterback in the first round.

“If the Falcons don’t want to draft the QB of the future at No. 4 overall, they’re sitting on a draft capital gold mine,” Miller tweeted. “First job for Fontenot and Smith is deciding if they want to draft Ryan’s replacement. If not, trade the pick and get big time future assets.”

If the #Falcons don’t want to draft the QB of the future at No. 4 overall, they’re sitting on a draft capital gold mine. First job for Fontenot and Smith is deciding if they want to draft Ryan’s replacement. If not, trade the pick and get big time future assets. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 27, 2021

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will be under a lot of pressure to make the right decision here, especially since it’s his first year on the job.

At the end of the day, it all comes to how Atlanta feels about its current roster. If the front office still thinks it can compete for a division title with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, then selecting a quarterback doesn’t make any sense. Trading that selection for a huge haul of picks would help the team satisfy a lot of needs.

On the other hand, if the Falcons are ready to move on from Ryan, then it’s tough to pass up on one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

What do you think Atlanta should do in the upcoming draft?