Report: Another Big NFL Draft Trade Might Be Coming

We’ve already had a couple of major trades ahead of this month’s NFL Draft and another one could be on the way.

Last month, the San Francisco 49ers made a big move up to No. 3 overall, trading with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are believed by most to be eyeing a quarterback with their new pick. It’s unclear who that quarterback will be, but there’s one apparent favorite.

The Dolphins and the Eagles then agreed to a major first round trade, with Miami moving back up in the first round.

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, another big-time NFL Draft trade could be coming. The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly considered moving out of the No. 4 overall spot.

Here’s what Breer said:

My guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don’t think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position. But I do know they’re open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4. And Detroit’s another team I’ve been told to keep an eye on—since they can give other teams an opportunity to jump Carolina and Denver in the quarterback line (though that’d more likely be a draft-day deal, since you can’t totally be sure who’ll be there at No. 7 right now). I’m told they’ve got a cluster of players ID’d they’d be good with at seven, but are open to doing a deal to move down as well.

Justin Fields could be the quarterback the Falcons select at No. 4, if they hold onto the pick.

It’s possible the first four picks could all be quarterbacks, with Trevor Lawrence going to Jacksonville, Zach Wilson going to New York, Mac Jones going to San Francisco and Fields going to Atlanta.

It’s going to be a very interesting first round, that is for sure.