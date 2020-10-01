NFL Insider Addresses Julio Jones, Patriots Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday morning, an NFL trade rumor focusing on Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones started floating around social media.

According to the rumor, the Falcons and New England Patriots were close to a trade for the star wideout. This isn’t the first time a rumor involving Jones has popped up over the years.

Eventually, the trade rumor gained enough steam that an NFL insider decided to weigh in. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright calmed the nerves of Falcons fans everywhere.

He said the rumor going around of a potential trade to the Patriots is “false.” “From what I understand that Julio Jones rumor going around is false,” Allbright said.

From what I understand that Julio Jones rumor going around is false. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 1, 2020

The Falcons drafted Julio with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Since he entered the league, he’s been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the game.

In Week 3, Jones sat out of the Falcons’ game against the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury. This afternoon, he returned to practice for the first time in over a week.

That’s great news for the Falcons, who sit at 0-3 on the season. Unfortunately, fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice this afternoon with an ankle injury.

Atlanta is in desperate need of a win, which will be tough to find this weekend. The Falcons travel to Green Bay for a huge matchup with the Packers.