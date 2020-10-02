NFL Insider Has Encouraging Update On Falcons WR Julio Jones

Last weekend, the Atlanta Falcons were without superstar wideout Julio Jones because of a hamstring injury. Though he might not be at full strength just yet, the latest update on the Alabama product is very encouraging.

Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards in two games for the Falcons, with most of that damage coming in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks. His co-star, Calvin Ridley, has been sensational in his absence, as he already has 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s been a tough season for Atlanta, as the franchise has blown back-to-back double-digit leads. The schedule won’t get any easier for Dan Quinn’s squad since it’ll have to face the Packers this upcoming Monday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Jones’ status during Friday’s edition of Good Morning Football. Fortunately for the Falcons, it appears that Jones is ready to return to the gridiron.

“Dan Quinn said he’s trending in the right direction,” Rapoport said. “Remember, they have the night game so they have extra time for him to be ready to play. Sounds like systems should be a go for Julio Jones.”

From @GMFB: Updates on a few key skill players, with #Saints WR Michael Thomas' return being determined by risk of reinjury, not how he looks in practice… plus #49ers TE George Kittle and #Falcons WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/W5dRAme7Z4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

Atlanta will need Jones out there making plays on Monday if it wants any chance at upsetting Green Bay.

While the Falcons should have Jones out there for Week 4, there’s some uncertainty surrounding Ridley. He sat out of Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury. Perhaps the extended weekend will allow both superstar wideouts to heal up in time for Monday’s game.