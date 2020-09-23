NFL Insider Has Injury Update For Falcons WR Julio Jones

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 19-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys en route to a 40-39 loss.

To make matters worse, star wide receiver Julio Jones was forced out of the contest for a stretch. Jones entered the contest after suffering through limited practices.

In the game on Sunday, the former Alabama standout re-injured his hamstring. Jones eventually finished the game with just two receptions on four targets for 24 yards.

In a game where quarterback Matt Ryan finished with 273 yards and four touchdowns, Julio’s production was lacking. It’s clear his hamstring injury won’t go away either.

On Wednesday, the Falcons released their injury report. The team’s best offensive weapon did not practice this afternoon after aggravating that hamstring injury.

#Falcons WR Julio Jones, who aggravated a hamstring injury Sunday, did not practice today. Something to watch… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

Falcons fans have grown accustomed to seeing Julio’s name in the injury report. However, he’s one of the toughest wide receivers in the game and usually guts through the pain.

Unfortunately he can only do that for so long. Julio is currently second on the team in receiving yards, thanks to a massive game in Week 1.

Atlanta needs to find a win this weekend after starting the 2020 NFL season with two straight losses. On Sunday afternoon, the Falcons face off against an undefeated Chicago Bears team.

Will Julio be on the field when that game kicks off on Sunday? We’ll have to wait and see.