While the Atlanta Falcons were fortunate enough to hold on to their lead last night against the Carolina Panthers, the offense lost Calvin Ridley to an injury. However, the latest update on his status is way better than anyone could’ve imagined.

Ridley left the game in the first half due to a foot injury. The trainers spent several minutes looking at his injury before assisting him to the locker room.

According NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the MRI results for Ridley show a mid-foot sprain. He’ll be listed as day-to-day, which means he could return to the team shortly.

Rapoport also reported that Ridley’s X-Rays were negative. It’s too early to tell though if he’ll be active for next weekend’s game against the Broncos.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who had his MRI today and is considered day-to-day, was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, source said. The tests didn’t show much, so the hope is he’s back shortly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Ridley has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but he continues to produce at a high level. Through the first half of the 2020 season, the Alabama product has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

Considering the Falcons are currently 2-6 on the season, it’d be wise for the team to give Ridley as much time as he needs to recover from this foot injury.

If the Falcons are without Ridley for any period of time, Julio Jones will be asked to shoulder the load on offense. Additionally, role players like Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst will have to take on larger roles.

