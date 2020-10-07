NFL Insider Has Latest On Falcons Star WR Julio Jones

It’s been a brutal start to the season for the Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones. During the team’s recent loss to the Green Bay Packers, the All-Pro wideout re-injured his hamstring.

Jones was on the injury report leading up to the Falcons-Packers game due to his hamstring. The fact that he re-aggravated that injury doesn’t bode well for his status this weekend.

Atlanta is looking to pick up its first win of the season when it hosts Carolina this Sunday. However, it might have to go to battle without Jones in the lineup.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Jones wasn’t at practice on Wednesday. He still has two more opportunities to show that he can play this weekend, but this obviously isn’t a great sign.

No Julio Jones at practice today for the #Falcons — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2020

After the Falcons’ loss to the Packers on Monday night, Dan Quinn spoke to reporters about Jones’ injury.

“Like all things, we’ll see how he responds this week and if he’s able to go with Carolina or not,” Quinn said. “I know it’s a short week, but too early for us to tell if he’ll be available.”

Jones has 15 receptions for 213 receiving yards through the first quarter of the season.

The Falcons will need to rely heavily on Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley if they don’t have Jones this weekend. Both wideouts were held in check against the Packers.

We’ll know more about Jones’ status later this week.