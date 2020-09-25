NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For Falcons WR Julio Jones

During Week 2 of the NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons suffered the worst loss of he year so far as the team blew a 19-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys en route to a 40-39 loss.

To make matters worse, star wide receiver Julio Jones was limited by a porous Cowboys defense as he deal with an injury. Jones entered the contest after suffering through limited practices for much of the week.

In the game on Sunday, the former Alabama standout re-injured his hamstring. After an incredible performance in Week 1, Jones finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards.

In a game where quarterback Matt Ryan finished with 273 yards and four touchdowns, Julio’s production was lacking. It’s clear his hamstring injury won’t go away either.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested Jones’ status for Sunday’s game is “very much up in the air.”

From @GMFB: The status of #Falcons WR Julio Jones, battling a hamstring injury, is very much up in the air. pic.twitter.com/xLZIrUEBSM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2020

That’s obviously not what the Falcons want to hear regarding their star wide receiver. Atlanta sits at 0-2 on the season and faces off against the 2-0 Chicago Bears this weekend.

The Falcons are in desperate need of a win and might be without their best player. Fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been unstoppable so far this season, but he hasn’t received a defense’s full attention yet.

If Jones is out, he and Russell Gage will need to step up. So too, will tight end Hayden Hurst, who has shown immediate chemistry with quarterback Matt Ryan.