NFL Insider Names Date To Watch For Potential Julio Jones Trade

Following his comments during an impromptu appearance on FS1 earlier today, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been the major topic of conversation around the NFL.

Jones, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors, said he is “out of there” when asked about his future in Atlanta. The perennial Pro Bowler reportedly first asked the Falcons for a trade back in March.

Atlanta isn’t in a rush to deal the 32-year-old star, and reportedly wants a first-round pick in return if does move Jones. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the date to watch for a possible Jones trade is June 1.

Any time after that and the Falcons would be able to defer over $15 million against the salary cap to 2022, which would be much-needed relief for a team hard against the cap this year.

“The window for Atlanta to actually execute a trade begins next week,” Pelissero said.

"The window for Atlanta to actually execute a trade begins next week," Pelissero said. A key date in the Julio Jones saga comes next week, with any trade executed post-June 1 allowing the cap-strapped #Falcons to defer a $15.5 million dead cap hit to 2022.

If you recall, after June 1 is also when to keep an eye out for a possible Aaron Rodgers trade. We might have a pair of future Hall of Famers being dealt this summer.

In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Jones has registered 848 receptions, 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns, earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl and two All-Pro honors.