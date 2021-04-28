NFL Insider Names 2 Teams “In Play” For Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones will go down as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Atlanta Falcons. That being said, the All-Pro wideout’s time with the franchise might be coming to an end.

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, Jones’ name has been mentioned in several trade rumors. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot didn’t deny those rumors, admitting that it’s his job to field calls for any player.

“We are in a difficult cap situation,” Fontenot said. “That’s just the circumstance. It’s not a surprise for us, it’s the circumstance we’re in… So when teams call about any players, then we have to listen, we have to weigh it, and we have to determine what’s best for the organization.”

Since the Falcons aren’t labeling Jones as “untouchable,” the future Hall of Famer will be there for the taking if a team is willing to meet Fontenot’s asking price.

While it’s unclear what Atlanta will want in return for Jones, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams to watch when it comes to a potential blockbuster trade.

They are. As are the Raiders. https://t.co/5qiE4YxCK7 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 28, 2021

The Ravens are actively searching for another wideout to help out Lamar Jackson, meanwhile the Raiders are always in the market for marquee names.

Adding a veteran who has over 12,000 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his NFL career would certainly provide a boost to any offense.

