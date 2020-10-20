The Atlanta Falcons already made a change to get rid of head coach Dan Quinn. Perhaps it’s time to move on from Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as well.

There’s plenty of speculation Ryan and Jones could be on the move ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline. The Falcons are off to a 1-5 start to the 2020 season. There’s concrete reason to believe Ryan’s best days are behind him.

Atlanta may be looking to blow things up and begin a rebuild. Doing so would obviously require trading, or releasing, Ryan and Jones. But the salary cap numbers could prohibit such a move.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio detailed the salary cap situation in relation to Ryan and Jones. Trading the Falcons quarterback would result in an “immediate cap acceleration of $44.4 million.” As for Jones, the Falcons would have to “absorb $23.5 million” if a trade were to take place. It seems unlikely the Falcons are going to trade either this season.

“Let’s start with Ryan. Trading him would result in an immediate cap acceleration of $44.4 million,” Florio writes, via Pro Football Talk. “The Falcons currently have less than $2 million in cap space. For Jones, the cap hit would be much more manageable, relative to Ryan. Still, the Falcons would have to absorb $23.25 million by trading Jones now. . . . For now, though, it would be nearly impossible to move either one of them.”

It doesn’t look like Atlanta will be trading either Matt Ryan or Julio Jones by the trade deadline.

Doing so would result in massive salary cap hits.

The Falcons may have to remain patient and play out the rest of the season before making any significant moves.