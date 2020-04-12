NFL Insider: There’s 1 Dark Horse Contender For Draft QB Trade

There are several teams who are obvious candidates on paper to select a quarterback in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons are not one of them.

Atlanta still has Matt Ryan signed through 2023 and it’s not really financially feasible to move on from him. Quarterback is pretty far down Atlanta’s list of needs at this point.

However, on a recent episode of Complex’s “Load Management” podcast, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned Atlanta as possibly being in the QB market. The Falcons hold the 16th overall pick in the first round.

Rapoport mentions that Atlanta GM Thomas Dimiitroff is reportedly “strangely interested” in this year’s crop of signal callers.

On this podcast, @RapSheet says that the Falcons could trade up for a QB in the teens. Mentions Dimitroff being “strangely interested” in QBs https://t.co/a0HlGtvuUR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 12, 2020

To be honest, we’re calling BS here. Ryan is still playing well heading into his 35th birthday, and the former MVP’s cap hit is nothing short of astronomical over the next few seasons: a shade under $19 million for 2020 before jumping up to $40.9 million in 2021, $41.6 million in 2022 and finally $36.6 million in 2023.

It doesn’t make sense to draft a developmental replacement QB in the first round to sit behind Ryan, so the only way Atlanta would seemingly be able to do this is if they have a trade partner for Ryan lined up.

The Falcoholic raises the most likely explanation for this rumor. Atlanta is probably hoping to get some quarterback-needy teams to trade up and jump them, thus allowing a player they like to fall to No. 16. Maybe Atlanta is even considering trading down to acquire more assets.

Either is more plausible than them actually taking a QB early.