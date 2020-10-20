NFL Insiders ‘Wondering’ About 2 Possible Falcons Trades

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-5 through six weeks and looking like they are in need of a rebuild. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have already been fired.

Is it possible the Falcons might continue to make big moves and sell off a couple of their longtime stars? Apparently, some inside the NFL are wondering if that could be the case.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, because of how much work is needed to reshape the Falcons’ roster, people within the league have discussed Atlanta’s potential willingness to deal wide receiver Julio Jones or quarterback Matt Ryan before the trade deadline, which is two weeks from today.

However, Graziano and Fowler warn that the financial ramifications could make such a deal nearly impossible.

“This has the makings of a near-complete teardown, with some people around the league openly wondering whether quarterback Matt Ryan or even wide receiver Julio Jones will be shopped at the Nov. 3 trade deadline (their contracts would make that extremely difficult),” ESPN wrote.

Ryan still has three years left on the mega-extension he signed two years ago. He carries a cap hit of over $40 million in 2021 and 2022, making him tough to potentially move.

Jones, meanwhile, also carries some significant cap damage over the next two seasons. He’s still playing at an extremely high level though, which could make him attractive to a team looking for one more piece.

The Falcons will host the Detroit Lions this Sunday.