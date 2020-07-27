NFL Poll Says League’s No. 1 Wide Receiver Is Obvious

There are several elite wideouts within the NFL. But league executives believes there’s a clear choice for the best receiver in the league.

There are a few contenders for the top receiver in the league. Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans are a few that come to mind. But none of them have the abilities of Falcons WR Julio Jones.

A poll, made up of league executives, coaches, players and scouts, voted Jones the No. 1 receiver in the NFL right now. According to the results, the voting wasn’t all too close.

Jones loses a bit of the star spotlight due to the Falcons’ poor play as of late. But that doesn’t take anything away from what the big-bodied receiver has been able to do in the NFL since starting his professional career.

A poll of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players revealed @juliojones_11 as the NFL's No. 1 wide receiver. The voting wasn’t close, per @JFowlerESPN ☁️ pic.twitter.com/YU1IcU6Gt8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 27, 2020

Julio Jones is entering his 10th year in the NFL, but his rising age isn’t slowing him down whatsoever. The Falcons WR caught 99 passes for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns last year. Remarkably, his 2019 production was his worst since the 2013 season in which he had 41 receptions for 580 yards and two touchdowns in just five games.

Jones will need another big season in 2020 if the Falcons aim to make a playoff push. The NFC South is one of the toughest divisions in football. The Saints may be the best team in the league while the Buccaneers added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the mix this off-season.

Jones’ 2020 season could be his best if he and Matt Ryan stay healthy this year.