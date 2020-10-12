The Atlanta Falcons are making plenty of changes to their coaching staff after firing head coach Dan Quinn. The Falcons have a new special teams coordinator heading into the NFL’s Week 6.

Atlanta announced the official firing of Quinn on Monday following the Falcons’ disappointing 0-5 start to the season. Raheem Morris will reportedly take over as the team’s interim head coach for the time being.

Quinn wasn’t the only coach the Falcons dismissed this week. Atlanta has also let go of special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. He had been with the organization since 2019.

The Falcons were clearly tired of the undwhelming results produced by Quinn and his staff. The latest coaching changes were a necessary step in helping Atlanta try and become a contender once again.

It’s rather remarkable the Falcons have started the season 0-5 considering their roster makeup. Quarterback Matt Ryan is widely regarded as one of the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL. The Falcons also have plenty of weapons on offense, including Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley.

Dan Quinn simply wasn’t cutting it anymore. The previous Falcons head coach has a knack for poor second-half performances which dates all the way back to Super Bowl LI. Atlanta’s culture needs desperate change.

Raheem Morris will serve as the Falcons’ interim head coach. He’ll have a chance to impress the front-office before it takes a look at coaching candidates around the league.