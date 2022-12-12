NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched For 'Performance'

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 7: A general exterior photograph of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota might be out for the season with a knee injury, but even if he hadn't gotten hurt, it sounds like he would have lost his starting job.

On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder will start at QB moving forward. The move is what Smith called a "performance-based decision."

"We're going to make a switch at quarterback," Smith said, via NFL.com. "Desmond Ridder will be the starter... It's a performance-based decision. ... We talked last time about getting over the hump in some of these close games and where we try to push the offense. We feel like it's the best decision with where he's at the team's at as we prepare to go down to New Orleans."

Mariota has started all 13 games for the Falcons this year and has been the only quarterback to take a snap. He passed for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also rushing for 438 yards and four scores.

Ridder, a third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, was impressive in the preseason. After a bye this weekend, he'll make his NFL regular season debut against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18.

At 5-8, the Falcons remain one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.