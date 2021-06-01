NFL World Reacts To The Asking Price For Julio Jones

More details trickled out about an impending Julio Jones trade on Tuesday. Apparently, the Atlanta Falcons are playing hardball on the asking price for the All Pro veteran wide receiver.

According to a report from Yahoo insider Charles Robinson, the Falcons want a first round pick, in addition to other players, included in any deal for Jones. He also reported that the 32-year-old may be interested in a new contact soon, which will add another layer of complexity to any prospective trade.

“From what I’ve been told, the price for Julio Jones in talks with at least one team was a first round pick, plus players,” Robinson tweeted on Tuesday. “That’s steep and I have a hard time believing the Falcons get that. And there’s also the reality that Julio may want a new deal, too.”

Almost universally, NFL fans and analysts agree that a first round pick is a steep asking price for an aging Jones. However, he showed just two seasons ago that he can be one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the league, when he hauled in 99 receptions for 1,394 yards and six scores.

The Falcons seem unwilling to budge at this point leading to a standstill in any potential Jones trade.

So hard to know what the Falcons are "serious" about in these talks or what's leaking out or if they're going to come off this. But as I've stated before, I'd be stunned if they get a first. Second-rounder has always seemed realistic. https://t.co/qqnfe0JWmr — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) June 1, 2021

Sounds like Falcons want a ton. This is gonna be interesting. https://t.co/69lUsSRntk — Jimmy Talks Pats (@JimmyTalksPats) June 1, 2021

I find it hard to believe they're going to get anything close to that. Suppose it could happen, but everyone knows they want to deal him and that the player wants out. https://t.co/WJAIdbgiUK — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) June 1, 2021

Interesting. Based off all reports, here's my guess how the Julio Jones saga is going: ATL: Want a 1st + other assets, holding out

Leading team: Offering a 2nd + player(s)

Rams: Offering a 2nd, refusing to add "key player(s)" Just my guess, but that'd make sense IMO. https://t.co/49lCrX6Uqi — Sosa K (@QBsMVP) June 1, 2021

Jones played in just nine games in 2020 but still posted solid numbers in a shortened season. He ended the year with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler but it remains to be seen if one of those organizations will put a future first rounder on the table. Jones is a worthy addition to any receiving corps but may not be worth parting with a major future asset.

Eventually, one side will need to budge, whether that’s the Falcons or a team desperate to land Jones. Time will tell which party is willing to compromise first.