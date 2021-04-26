NFL World Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Julio Jones has been an Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver for his entire NFL career, but it sounds like that could change heading into the 2021 season.

Trade speculation is now swirling for the All-Pro wide receiver, who could reportedly be moved later this summer.

Jones, 32, is reportedly a potential trade candidate heading into the summer. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons have been receiving trade calls for their standout wide receiver. Due to Atlanta’s salary cap situation, a trade involving Jones could make sense.

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe,” Rapoport tweeted.

The #Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the big speculation.

The #Falcons have been listening to trade offers for star WR Julio Jones, per @peter_king and @AlbertBreer. Atlanta has one of the worst cap situations in the league and trading Julio effective after June 1st would create $15M in cap space and save the big dead cap hit for 2022. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2021

i don’t think they’ll actually do it, but i’d never forgive the falcons if they traded julio jones — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) April 26, 2021

Even as a person who failed algebra in both high school and college, I can only stand in awe of someone being so bad at math that they might have to trade Julio Jones — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) April 26, 2021

Most Receiving Yards per Game in NFL history: 1. Julio Jones (95.5)

2. Calvin Johnson (86.1)

3. Michael Thomas (85.0)

4. Antonio Brown (84.5)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. (83.3) pic.twitter.com/LQfHXgCAAI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 26, 2021

Remember when Julio Jones had 300 yards in a single game? (🎥 @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/VaE0fDxC5E — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2021

Which team should trade for Julio Jones? pic.twitter.com/tD9bPuOJhD — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2021

It will be interesting to see what the Falcons do at No. 4 overall in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

If Jones is truly on the trading block, Atlanta might be more willing to select Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (or LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase).

If the Falcons are listening to trade offers for Julio Jones, is Ja’Marr Chase on their radar at No. 4 overall? — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) April 26, 2021

It should be a very interesting night on Thursday.

The first round is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, live from Cleveland, Ohio.