NFL World Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

A closeup of Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones with his helmet off.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Julio Jones has been an Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver for his entire NFL career, but it sounds like that could change heading into the 2021 season.

Trade speculation is now swirling for the All-Pro wide receiver, who could reportedly be moved later this summer.

Jones, 32, is reportedly a potential trade candidate heading into the summer. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons have been receiving trade calls for their standout wide receiver. Due to Atlanta’s salary cap situation, a trade involving Jones could make sense.

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe,” Rapoport tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the big speculation.

It will be interesting to see what the Falcons do at No. 4 overall in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

If Jones is truly on the trading block, Atlanta might be more willing to select Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (or LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase).

It should be a very interesting night on Thursday.

The first round is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, live from Cleveland, Ohio.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.