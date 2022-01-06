The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Calvin Ridley Speculation

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the field.ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back in October, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from football.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

There hasn’t been much to talk about regarding this situation. Well, at least that was the case up until this week.

While on the “Dukes and Bell” show this week, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche agreed with the idea that Ridley’s future with the Falcons is up in the air.

“I’d think so,” Wyche said. “The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.”

These comments from Wyche have led to a ton of speculation. NFL fans are wondering what the best fits would be for Ridley if he’s moved in the offseason.

Hopefully, Ridley will be able to play football next season.

When he’s active, Ridley is a dynamic playmaker. In 2020, he had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.