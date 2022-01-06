NFL World Reacts To The Calvin Ridley Speculation

Back in October, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from football.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

There hasn’t been much to talk about regarding this situation. Well, at least that was the case up until this week.

While on the “Dukes and Bell” show this week, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche agreed with the idea that Ridley’s future with the Falcons is up in the air.

“I’d think so,” Wyche said. “The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.”

These comments from Wyche have led to a ton of speculation. NFL fans are wondering what the best fits would be for Ridley if he’s moved in the offseason.

According to NFL Analyst @wyche89 on whether Calvin Ridley could be moved: “I’d think so. The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.” If the Jets wanna make their Stefon Diggs trade…🤔 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) January 5, 2022

Calvin Ridley could be looking for a fresh start and get traded by the Falcons. How about a Bama reunion 👀#Eagles pic.twitter.com/JWmfK3p5ZW — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) January 5, 2022

If Calvin Ridley is really trying to get a fresh start he should do so with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce next season 👀 #ChiefsKingdom — Shawn O’Brate (@SportsGuyShawnO) January 6, 2022

Hopefully, Ridley will be able to play football next season.

When he’s active, Ridley is a dynamic playmaker. In 2020, he had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.