NFL World Reacts To Coach's Scary Hospitalization Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing today without defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

According to a statement released by the Falcons moments ago, Pees has been taken to a hospital after an on-field pregame collisions.

The veteran assistant was "stable, alert and responsive" when transported to University Medical Center New Orleans. The Falcons are in town to take on the Saints this afternoon.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush will call the defensive plays for Atlanta in Pees' place.

NFL fans are expressing their concern for the 73-year-old Pees, a longtime assistant in the league.

"Oh my goodness. I hope he's okay," tweeted former basketball PR man Arthur Triche.

"Prayers for Dean!" added a Baltimore Ravens fan on Twitter.

"Whoa! Get well soon Dean Pees," chimed in another Twitter user.

"Man this [stinks] sending all the good vibes to Pees," said another Falcons fan.

Hopefully Pees was just shaken up and not seriously injured. We'll keep you updated on his condition as more information is released.