Look: NFL World Reacts To Falcons Coach, Wife News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for sacking Tom Brady. Though it was a routine hit, the officials threw a flag for roughing the passer.

Following the loss, Jarrett told reporters that he was baffled by the call.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," Jarrett said, via ESPN. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, meanwhile, has decided to keep his thoughts on the controversial roughing the passer call to himself.

After a long stare, Pees said: "My wife told me do not say anything."

When asked if his wife actually told him that, Pees responded, "Yeah."

Football fans find it hilarious that Pees shared this information with the public.

"That's a great Wife wonderful advice just don't say anything brother," one person said.

"Smart man," another fan tweeted.

"I love Dean Pees," a Falcons fan wrote.

Pees has been coaching in the NFL since 2004. He was named the defensive coordinator of the Falcons in 2021.

The Falcons are 2-3 heading into this weekend.