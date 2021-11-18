NFL World Reacts To Falcons’ Epic Throwback Uniforms

Tonight, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in style.

The Falcons will don their throwback uniforms for Thursday Night Football.

It’s an mostly all-black look, featuring a base black helmet with a white Falcons’ throwback logo. The uniform, meanwhile, is also base black with white numbers and red outlines.

The Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms tonight when they clash with the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The #Falcons will be rocking their black throwback uniforms tonight vs. New England. pic.twitter.com/FzydvR7nG6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2021

These are sick.

NFL fans are in agreement: the Falcons should make these their permanent home uniform.