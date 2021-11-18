NFL World Reacts To Falcons’ Epic Throwback Uniforms

Tonight, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in style.
The Falcons will don their throwback uniforms for Thursday Night Football.
It’s an mostly all-black look, featuring a base black helmet with a white Falcons’ throwback logo. The uniform, meanwhile, is also base black with white numbers and red outlines.
The Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms tonight when they clash with the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The #Falcons will be rocking their black throwback uniforms tonight vs. New England. pic.twitter.com/FzydvR7nG6
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2021
These are sick.
NFL fans are in agreement: the Falcons should make these their permanent home uniform.
“That is arguably the best helmet I’ve ever seen,” another said.
The Falcons aren’t known for their uniforms. Their current home and road sets are pretty bland, if we’re being honest.
The throwback, on the other hand, is one of the best uniforms in the NFL.
Uniforms won’t make a team play any better. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Atlanta pulls off the upset of New England this evening.
Helmet go crazy!! 🔥 https://t.co/d61UeVCbh6
— Donnie Simpson Jr. (@Black66946235) November 18, 2021
Greatest uniforms in NFL history. Falcons by 1000 https://t.co/bG312gMTCG pic.twitter.com/rwqzjAN8ie
— Bam Adobobayo (@Bam_Adobobayo) November 18, 2021
Best unis in football 👀 https://t.co/SkwnxAGrTL
— Keno Grigio (@dj_joeyC) November 18, 2021
The Falcons will need more than fancy throwback uniforms to beat the Patriots tonight.
New England has won four straight to improve to 6-4 following a 2-4 start. Mac Jones is on the rise and doesn’t look like the rookie we saw at the start of the season.
The Falcons play the Patriots tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.