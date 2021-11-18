The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Falcons’ Epic Throwback Uniforms

Atlanta Falcons helmets sitting on the field.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tonight, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in style.

The Falcons will don their throwback uniforms for Thursday Night Football.

It’s an mostly all-black look, featuring a base black helmet with a white Falcons’ throwback logo. The uniform, meanwhile, is also base black with white numbers and red outlines.

The Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms tonight when they clash with the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

These are sick.

NFL fans are in agreement: the Falcons should make these their permanent home uniform.

“They should’ve kept these as the permanent jerseys,” one fan said.

“That is arguably the best helmet I’ve ever seen,” another said.

“Probably one of my favorite throwbacks. They are a bazillion times better than the threads Atlanta is currently wearing,” a fan commented.

The Falcons aren’t known for their uniforms. Their current home and road sets are pretty bland, if we’re being honest.

The throwback, on the other hand, is one of the best uniforms in the NFL.

Uniforms won’t make a team play any better. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Atlanta pulls off the upset of New England this evening.

The Falcons will need more than fancy throwback uniforms to beat the Patriots tonight.

New England has won four straight to improve to 6-4 following a 2-4 start. Mac Jones is on the rise and doesn’t look like the rookie we saw at the start of the season.

The Falcons play the Patriots tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.

