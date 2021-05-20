NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly on the trade market. As you’d expect, there are a handful of teams interested in adding the future Hall of Famer to their roster.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported this week that Atlanta “would like to” deal Jones. One of the main reasons why the front office would be willing to deal Jones is because of the cap relief a trade would give them.

Schultz also listed a few teams that could be in the sweepstakes for Jones. Those teams are the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

It could take a while before a deal materializes for the Falcons, but that hasn’t stopped Atlanta fans from venting their frustrations with the franchise on social media.

“Falcons… don’t trade Julio. Ain’t nothing worth it,” one fan tweeted. “Did y’all see how the city shriveled after we lost Vick? Don’t trade our icons. Julio Jones is an all-time great.”

Jones is definitely one of the best players to ever suit up for the Falcons. Over the course of his career with the franchise, he has 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

While some fans are hopeful that Jones remains in Atlanta for the 2021 season, others are questioning if the Falcons will even receive fair value in return for the All-Pro wide receiver.

Jones’ best days in the NFL might be behind him. However, he’s still an elite offensive weapon capable of dominating almost any cornerback.

Which team do you think Julio Jones will suit up for this fall?