NFL World Reacts To Kyle Pitts Roster Decision

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be out for at least the next four games.

Pitts, who suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, has been placed on injured reserve. That calls for a minimum of a four-game absence.

It is still to be determined if Pitts will need surgery on his injured knee.

After posting 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, Pitts has caught only 28 passes for 356 yards this season.

The reaction to the news about Pitts going on injured reserve is a mix of fans wishing him well and fantasy football managers noting that they can finally bench him in their lineups.

"Shut him down for the rest of the season please," one Falcons fan said.

"Shake back No. 8," added another.

"At least I can finally move on," one fantasy owner tweeted.

"This Kyle Pitts news honestly makes all our lives easier," chimed in Fantasy Alarm's Andrew Cooper.

"An ugly season gets worse," added the official Roster Watch Twitter account..

It is possible Pitts could return at some point in the final weeks of the season, but that might depend on the full extent of his injury and how it will be treated.