Thursday morning kicked off with more trade rumors involving Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones – who has dominated headlines over the past two weeks.

Jones essentially confirmed he was on his way out of Atlanta earlier this week during an on-air phone call with FS1’s Shannon Sharpe. The star wide receiver told Sharpe, “I’m outta there,” on the call.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a trade could happen as soon as next week. She said the Falcons have “discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick.”

Russini named the Tennessee Titans as one of the team who have spoken to the Falcons about a potential trade. Titans fans know they should pony up a first-round pick if it means landing one of the league’s best wide receivers.

*whispers* The Titans should absolutely give up a first-round pick for Julio Jones. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 27, 2021

Unfortunately for Titans fans, Russini also said it was a “long shot” that the Titans are able to land Julio in a trade.

Fans weren’t as happy with that news. PFF used a well-traveled meme to highlight Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown’s disappointment at learning Jones might not be a Titan after all.

Julio Jones to Tennessee is a “long shot” per @diannaESPN Live look at AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/AgFb16eCdb — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2021

Brown has been heavily courting Jones since the trade rumors first leaked last week.

He, Jones and star running back Derrick Henry would be a nightmare for defenses to stop. And yet, it doesn’t seem like Jones will be a Titan.