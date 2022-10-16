NFL World Reacts To Marcus Mariota's Performance Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons is pressured during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was as efficient as it gets in today's 28-14 win over San Francisco.

Mariota completed 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries. His performance helped Atlanta secure the W to even its record at 3-3.

Mariota's effort today earned him praise from fans and his head coach.

"These guys believe in him, and that's something that's not going to show up in a stat sheet," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Mariota's leadership, via Tori McElhaney.

"Some people really said Marcus Mariota was a problem but not me, tweeted Falcons fan and Twitter user Micah Langston.

"Marcus Mariota got a lot left in him," said another tweeter.

"I’m both sadden that the 49ers lost and extremely proud that Marcus Mariota played a damn good game and won. #Conflicted #HawaiiPride #PolynesianPride #NinerGang," read another tweet.

"Marcus Mariota threw one incompletion today against the No. 1 defense in the NFL…let that sink in," added Sterling Bennett of 49ers Access.

Fresh off today's win, Mariota and the Falcons will be in action next Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals.