NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet.

Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could contribute to a team if needed next season.

“I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see."

As Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Michael David Smith note, there's a strategic reason for Ryan to be noncommittal right now. If he retires, he loses out on his guaranteed $12 million salary for 2023.

It's clear though that many fans think Ryan will be better off calling it a career once that salary locks in, assuming the Colts cut him before March 17.

"No sir, you are retired," one said.

"Give it up my dude," added another fan.

"One of these things is true," said Football Outsiders' Mike Tanier about Ryan saying he still loves football and still has good football left in the tank.

"Out of touch with reality," a third fan chimed in.

In his first season with the Colts, Ryan made 12 starts before being benched. He finished the year with 3,057 passing yards, only 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.