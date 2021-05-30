The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Blockbuster Trade Rumor

D.K. Metcalf #14 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks take a kneeSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 08: D.K. Metcalf #14 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks take a knee after the preseason game victory over the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

It’s been an exciting weekend for Seattle Seahawks fans, who recently learned that QB Russell Wilson is interested in teaming up with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in Seattle.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier today that the Seahawks are having discussions about a potential trade for Jones. She also reported that Wilson and Jones have discussed the possibility of playing with one another.

Needless to say, a report like this has people talking all over social media. But it isn’t just excited Seahawks fans that are reacting.

Some commenters think it will be pretty funny to see the Seahawks add Jones to their stacked receiving corps only to consistently run the ball all the time.

Others are not quite convinced that the Seahawks are ready to pull the trigger on the trade. One person suggested that the Seahawks are hinting at an offer in order to force division rivals the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – both reportedly interested in a trade – to increase their offer for him.

It certainly wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

Still others took the time to note the contrast between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers for how they deal with disgruntled quarterbacks. The Seahawks have been appeasing Wilson since reports of his discontentment were made public, while the Packers are standing firm on not making any big changes.

No matter which team trades for Julio Jones, we’re in for some seriously interesting conversations afterwards.

Will the Seattle Seahawks trade for him?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.