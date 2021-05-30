NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It’s been an exciting weekend for Seattle Seahawks fans, who recently learned that QB Russell Wilson is interested in teaming up with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in Seattle.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier today that the Seahawks are having discussions about a potential trade for Jones. She also reported that Wilson and Jones have discussed the possibility of playing with one another.

Needless to say, a report like this has people talking all over social media. But it isn’t just excited Seahawks fans that are reacting.

Some commenters think it will be pretty funny to see the Seahawks add Jones to their stacked receiving corps only to consistently run the ball all the time.

Seahawks brass wants Russ Wilson, DK Metcalf, Julio Jones and Tyler Lockett so they can establish the shit out of the run. https://t.co/9DqZ3HfkyV — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) May 30, 2021

The Seahawks with Russell Wilson, Julio Jones, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett would be the most dangerous offense ever to run the ball 65% of the time https://t.co/M8m8mUmMAe — alexSSN (@alexSSN) May 30, 2021

Others are not quite convinced that the Seahawks are ready to pull the trigger on the trade. One person suggested that the Seahawks are hinting at an offer in order to force division rivals the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – both reportedly interested in a trade – to increase their offer for him.

Part of me wonders if the Julio Jones and Seahawks rumor is going public in an effort for Atlanta to drive the price up on the #49ers and Rams. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) May 30, 2021

It certainly wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

Still others took the time to note the contrast between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers for how they deal with disgruntled quarterbacks. The Seahawks have been appeasing Wilson since reports of his discontentment were made public, while the Packers are standing firm on not making any big changes.

Russ: I am unhappy and I would like the organization to invest more on offense Seahawks: “Here’s DK, Lockett, Eskridge, and we’ll throw in Gabe Jackson and maybe Julio too Rodgers: I am unhappy and I would like the organization to invest more on offense Packers: ………. https://t.co/hTdaKhmEEw — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 30, 2021

No matter which team trades for Julio Jones, we’re in for some seriously interesting conversations afterwards.

Will the Seattle Seahawks trade for him?