NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.

Anyone trying to move Matt Ryan to Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger’s successor can put that speculation to rest.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith wanted Ryan to return when he took the job & he has made it clear to owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot that Ryan is his QB for 2022 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 9, 2022

It’s been up and down season for the Falcons but Ryan did all he could to keep them in the playoff hunt. Coming into Sunday’s game, Ryan has 3,752 yards along with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He struggled last Sunday against the Bills after he threw for only 197 yards with no touchdowns in a 29-15 loss.

The NFL world was a bit mixed when this news came out.

Pretty sure most folks new this but after passing on a QB last year and looking at the incoming QB class, Falcons fans should be glad Matt Ryan is coming back next year https://t.co/fdPSaEQnu1 — Matty Ice ❄AIN'T DONE YET 🥶 (@DirtyBirdRising) January 9, 2022

Aka he doesn’t like this rookie class https://t.co/TraT8MnIr6 — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) January 9, 2022

Realistically, ATL has 10 million dollars in cap space and lacks "win now" weaponry, so there's really no better option. Thankfully, the home option is a borderline HOF player that always somehow stays healthy and has been the model of consistency, so I'm good with the pat hand. https://t.co/8NFU4xdrTl — Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) January 9, 2022

Always has made sense. Has played fine, and trading him this offseason would've resulted in $40M dead cap with only $8M in savings. https://t.co/snArn62vmP — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 9, 2022

Why would you want a guy who's noticeably on the downside of his career? He's two years away from being Big Ben levels of washed https://t.co/8z3op5vqG6 — CB (@IslandBoy3188) January 9, 2022

And I'm sure it has nothing to do with that $40.5M dead cap figure for moving on from him…. https://t.co/AYKRds6RIn — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) January 9, 2022

Atlanta will try and finish 8-9 overall going into the offseason as it gets New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.