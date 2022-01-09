The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Matt Ryan attempts a pass.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.

It’s been up and down season for the Falcons but Ryan did all he could to keep them in the playoff hunt. Coming into Sunday’s game, Ryan has 3,752 yards along with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He struggled last Sunday against the Bills after he threw for only 197 yards with no touchdowns in a 29-15 loss.

The NFL world was a bit mixed when this news came out.

Atlanta will try and finish 8-9 overall going into the offseason as it gets New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

